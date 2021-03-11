PSG 1-1 (5-2) Barcelona | Champions League: Pique full of praise for his Barcelona teammates: What a great game!

Gerard Pique was full of praise for his Barcelona teammates after their display against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, despite the Blaugrana being knocked out of the Champions League.

Barcelona lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou and gave themselves an almost impossible task, yet their performance in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes showed that there is reason for optimism.

“What a great game. Huge credit after the result of the first leg,” Pique wrote on Twitter.

“Proud of my team. There’s still a lot of the season left and we’ll compete until the end. Heads held up high and let’s keep going! Come on Barcelona!”

Barcelona had a plethora of chances in Paris, particularly in the first half, but they were unable to capitalise.