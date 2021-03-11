sábado, marzo 13, 2021
LO ÚLTIMO:

Noticias24PTY.com

NOTICIAS DE PANAMÁ Y EL MUNDO

LO ÚLTIMO 

PSG 1-1 (5-2) Barcelona | Champions League: Pique full of praise for his Barcelona teammates: What a great game!

admin 73 Views , ,


Gerard Pique was full of praise for his Barcelona teammates after their display against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, despite the Blaugrana being knocked out of the Champions League.

Barcelona lost the first leg 4-1 at the Camp Nou and gave themselves an almost impossible task, yet their performance in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes showed that there is reason for optimism.

“What a great game. Huge credit after the result of the first leg,” Pique wrote on Twitter.

“Proud of my team. There’s still a lot of the season left and we’ll compete until the end. Heads held up high and let’s keep going! Come on Barcelona!”

Barcelona had a plethora of chances in Paris, particularly in the first half, but they were unable to capitalise.



MÁS INFORMACIÓN

You May Also Like

“Siempre le decía a mi madre que todo el mundo sabría de mi existencia”

admin Comentarios desactivados en “Siempre le decía a mi madre que todo el mundo sabría de mi existencia”

Redes de robo y hurto de autos se activan a pesar de la pandemia

admin Comentarios desactivados en Redes de robo y hurto de autos se activan a pesar de la pandemia

Efectos secundarios de la vacuna de Moderna

admin Comentarios desactivados en Efectos secundarios de la vacuna de Moderna
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: