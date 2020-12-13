PSG 0-1 Lyon: The crazy challenge that caused Neymar to leave Lyon match on a stretcher

Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Lyon on Sunday was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury suffered by Neymar towards the end of the match.

Over the course of the match, the former Barcelona forward was fouled on six occasions by opposing players.

The sixth foul, committed by Thiago Mendes in the 96th minute, was the final one and left Neymar screaming in agony on the pitch.

The Brazilian, still in tears, then left the field on a stretcher before being carried down the tunnel by PSG‘s medical staff.

Refere Benoit Bastien, who had originally handed Mendes a yellow card for the challenge, upgraded that punishment to a red card after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.