Prevén caída histórica mundial en demanda del petróleo

We just released @IEA’s latest monthly Oil Market Report. The numbers are staggering.

Global oil demand is set to plunge by 29 mb/d in April. Even if lockdowns ease in 2nd half, we expect demand to drop by 9 mb/d in 2020, erasing years of growth.

— Fatih Birol (@IEABirol)

April 15, 2020