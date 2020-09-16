Premier League: Tottenham’s impressive XI with Bale: Could they compete for trophies?

Gareth Bale is nearing a surprise return to Tottenham Hotspur, and it is clear that the Real Madrid forward would be a great addition for Jose Mourinho‘s side.

Another player set to arrive in north London is Sergio Reguilon, also from Real Madrid.

With Mourinho having Bale and Reguilon at his disposal, he could line up an impressive XI that could compete for trophies this season.

The XI could be as follows: Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane.

Adding Bale into Spurs‘ attacking four would make Mourinho‘s team one of the most fearsome in Europe.