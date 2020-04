Pospuesta 1 año exaltación al Salón de la Fama del Béisbol

Our Board of Directors has voted unanimously to cancel 2020 Induction Weekend, due to health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be inducted in 2021, alongside any Class of 2021 electees, on July 25, 2021 https://t.co/iecNYeoH95 pic.twitter.com/O99EIXWpqm

— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) 29 de abril de 2020