Porto vs Juventus: Chiesa salvages woeful Juventus

Federico Chiesa gave Juventus hope in the Champions League as his late strike gifted them a crucial away goal in a 2-1 loss at Porto.

The Italian’s 82nd-minute strike ended an unwanted run for Juve’s forwards though, as he became the first player to score a goal in the Champions League’s knockout rounds other than Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese’s 2018 arrival from Real Madrid.

Andrea Pirlo couldn’t have asked for a worse start, and Rodrigo Bentancur will be enduring sleepless nights for his part in Porto’s opener, which came after just 61 seconds.

Juventus looked to play the ball out from their own box, but it all went wrong as the Uruguayan’s carelessness was exposed by the hosts’ aggressive press. Inside his own box, Bentancur played a blind flicked pass towards Wojciech Szczesny, but Mehdi Taremi slid in to get there before the Pole and give the Portuguese side the lead.

Porto continued to press high, and La Vecchia Signora struggled to find a way to overcome it. They looked to implement a more direct approach, but Porto were equal to everything they had thrown at them.

Frustratingly for the Bianconeri, the second half started in the very same manner as the first, and the hosts were celebrating their second goal within a minute of the restart. A ball into the box from Wilson Manafa found Moussa Marega who, after taking a touch to set himself, beat Szczesny at his near post with an effort that the Juventus ‘keeper might have done more with.

Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Juve int he final ten minutes, finishing excellently on an Adrien Rabiot cutback.

March 9 will see the two sides do battle again, and Juventus have a fighting chance thanks to Chiesa’s late strike.