Perra panameña se va pa’ USA con miembro de la cinta ‘Escuadrón Suicida’
Estas son las historias sobre animales que me encantan. Y es que otra perra panameña correrá con la suerte de Tina con Mayer Mizrachi, pero a nivel internacional y con un toque hollywoodense. ¡Qué fina!
Les cuento que miembros del staff de la cinta ‘Escuadrón Suicida 2’ que se filma en Panamá, en diferentes locaciones, una de ellas, Colón, se llevará a Estados Unidos a una perrita rescatada de las calles de C3.
Gracias a los amigos que filman en ciudad Colón #thesuicidesquad que tomaron la iniciativa de querer ayudar a Atlanta y su compañera de calle. Hoy las llevamos a la clínica del Dr Manuel @lasmargaritas_serv.vet Dónde se le hizo ultrasonido y Atlanta pronto tendrá cachorrines. Gracias @jamesgunn Y sus compañeros de trabajo por hacer la diferencia. Gracias @vnnellee por tu interés en ayudar estar perritas. #Repost @jamesgunn • • • • • • Colón, Panama Today on #TheSuicideSquad I came to set in #colonpanama to meet a very friendly stray dog who was hanging out with the crew. Although she had obviously been on the streets and was covered in ticks and callouses she didn’t know a stranger, and was charming all of us. The crew started calling her Atlanta, I’m not sure why. Atlanta ended up following me around all day and hanging out in my holding area. With the help of my great local camera PA @vnnellee we found a local no-kill rescue organization, @fundacionrescatistaskc3, who was willing to take her in. At first I thought Atlanta was a recent momma but as the day went on I was pretty sure she was pregnant and was about to go into labor!! Luckily the great folks at the rescue organization showed up in time to bring her to the vet and help along with the birthing process. Unbeknownst to me, the grips on the movie were rescuing another dog – who @fundacionrescatistaskc3 is helping them prep to take back to Atlanta – and our producer Peter Safran and his family were rescuing a little kitten. Anyway, if you live in #Panama and want to rescue Atlanta, please contact @fundacionrescatistaskc3!! I promise you she is the best, sweetest, friendliest dog you have ever met with the most soulful eyes and the very best funniest smile we never quite captured in these photos. I really love her and cried when I kissed her goodbye and she kissed me back. She will make someone a perfect companion. We’re guessing she’s a very playful four years old or so. There also might be some puppies to rescue soon as well… #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogs #adoptdontshop #dogarefamily
La fundación Rescatistas K C3 dio la buena noticia en sus redes sociales.
“Así quedaron Atlanta y su compañera, acompañadas con otros perritos y gatitos rescatados anteriormente. Aquí todos se llevan bien y lo mejor de todo aprenden a convivir. Gracias @jamesgunn y petersafran por ser la diferencia , una de las perritas se va para USA con @robfisherwashere Y Atlanta a esperar tener sus cachorros. #haciendoladiferencia #dogrescue #dogarefamily”, escribieron.
Y eso no termina allí, porque James Gunn, el director de la cinta tomó la iniciativa de ayudar a Atlanta, (así la bautizaron los del crew), otra perrita de la calle que está embarazada. Según él mismo cuenta en su Instagram, Atlanta se ganó el corazón de todos, pues pasaba todos los días junto a ellos.
Ellos la llevaron a una veterinaria, donde la atendieron y hasta le hicieron un ultrasonido. Ella junto a su otra compañera (que se va para USA) fueron rescatadas.
Rob Fisher es el afortunado que le cambiará la vida a una perrita callejera.
