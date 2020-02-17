Perra panameña se va pa’ USA con miembro de la cinta ‘Escuadrón Suicida’

Gracias a los amigos que filman en ciudad Colón #thesuicidesquad que tomaron la iniciativa de querer ayudar a Atlanta y su compañera de calle. Hoy las llevamos a la clínica del Dr Manuel @lasmargaritas_serv.vet Dónde se le hizo ultrasonido y Atlanta pronto tendrá cachorrines. Gracias @jamesgunn Y sus compañeros de trabajo por hacer la diferencia. Gracias @vnnellee por tu interés en ayudar estar perritas. #Repost @jamesgunn • • • • • • Colón, Panama Today on #TheSuicideSquad I came to set in #colonpanama to meet a very friendly stray dog who was hanging out with the crew. Although she had obviously been on the streets and was covered in ticks and callouses she didn’t know a stranger, and was charming all of us. The crew started calling her Atlanta, I’m not sure why. Atlanta ended up following me around all day and hanging out in my holding area. With the help of my great local camera PA @vnnellee we found a local no-kill rescue organization, @fundacionrescatistaskc3, who was willing to take her in. At first I thought Atlanta was a recent momma but as the day went on I was pretty sure she was pregnant and was about to go into labor!! Luckily the great folks at the rescue organization showed up in time to bring her to the vet and help along with the birthing process. Unbeknownst to me, the grips on the movie were rescuing another dog – who @fundacionrescatistaskc3 is helping them prep to take back to Atlanta – and our producer Peter Safran and his family were rescuing a little kitten. Anyway, if you live in #Panama and want to rescue Atlanta, please contact @fundacionrescatistaskc3!! I promise you she is the best, sweetest, friendliest dog you have ever met with the most soulful eyes and the very best funniest smile we never quite captured in these photos. I really love her and cried when I kissed her goodbye and she kissed me back. She will make someone a perfect companion. We’re guessing she’s a very playful four years old or so. There also might be some puppies to rescue soon as well… #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogs #adoptdontshop #dogarefamily

