Pele’s birthday message for Maradona: I will always applaud you

Pele is among the sporting stars to wish Diego Maradona happy birthday as he turned 60 years old on Friday.

The Brazilian and Argentine are considered two of the best players of all time and any interaction between them generates huge media coverage.

“My great friend, Maradona. I will always applaud you,” Pele wrote on Instagram. “I will always root for you.

“May your journey be long and may you always smile, and make me smile too! Happy birthday!”

Pele returned the favour after Maradona wished him well on his 80th birthday in October 2019.

“I want to join in with this universal tribute. Happy 80th birthday, King,” Maradona wrote then