“Parece que sólo respetáis a los artistas gays cuando la parte gay está escondida”

many, if not all, of these artists had to hide their sexuality for majority of their career. you seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away. you don’t like me because i embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort. https://t.co/s1e4V6Uh1n

— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 25, 2021