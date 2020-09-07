Nations League: Spain vs Ukraine: Official line-ups

Spain take on Ukraine in Matchday 2 of the Nations League at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday night, with coach Luis Enrique springing a few surprises.

Ansu Fati leads the line for Spain alongside Gerard Moreno, with Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino in midfield.

At the back, Sergio Ramos will be partnered by Pau Torres.

Spain: De Gea; Jesus Navas, Ramos, Pau Torres, Reguilon; Rodri, Thiago, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno.

Ukraine: Pyatov; Tymchyk, Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Mikaylichenko; Kharatin, Malinovskyi, Yarmolenko, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk; Marlos