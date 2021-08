NASA publica videos de Curiosity en Marte

Sky watching is fun no matter where you are. I took this short time lapse movie to watch for clouds, and caught something else: look closely and you’ll see Deimos, one of two moons of Mars.

More on this tiny moon: https://t.co/TzHMc0aIS3 pic.twitter.com/akfbhfsw33

— NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 20, 2021