Multimillonarios de EEUU se enriquecieron aún más con la pandemia, según informe

A tale of two pandemics:

16 million Americans are losing their healthcare

38 million Americans are unemployed

93K Americans have died of coronavirus

1.5 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the net worth of U.S. billionaires has gone up $434 billion. pic.twitter.com/ONixmNbjjV

— For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) 21 de mayo de 2020