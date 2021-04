Mueren dos personas en un vehículo Tesla ‘sin conductor’ que chocó contra un árbol y se incendió de inmediato (FOTOS)

Two men killed after Tesla that may have been in autonomous driving or self driving mode didn’t adhere to a curve, slammed into a tree then burst into flames in the Woodlands, officials say. Firefighters say they had to call Tesla to figure out how to oust the blaze. @KPRC2pic.twitter.com/nmhDxKeTHT

— Deven Clarke (@KPRC2Deven) April 18, 2021