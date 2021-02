Muere una joven tras ser tiroteada en una manifestación contra el golpe de Estado en Birmania

There should be no doubt: the Myanmar police shooting then 19-year-old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing as her back was turned is utterly unlawful. The police firing off guns is no way to respond to peaceful protests. Will there be investigation and punishment?https://t.co/22i3Gr6GPbpic.twitter.com/Ko0tl3PjMS

— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 19, 2021