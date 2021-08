Muere un jugador de rugby de 31 años de un infarto en pleno partido y provoca una movilización legislativa

There are words and there are no words to describe today..

We have lost a brother on the field and it is hurting so much..

RIP Alex.. the whole club and community are shocked and saddend..

Fly high brother… fly high..

💙🖤💙🖤💙#JEW7

