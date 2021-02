Muere Tom Moore, el veterano de guerra que recaudó 33 millones para el covid con el reto viral de caminar en su jardín

He’s done it!

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS, has completed his challenge!

He has raised more than £12m for the health service

