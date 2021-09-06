LO ÚLTIMO Muere la actriz de telenovelas Susana Lanteri 6 septiembre, 2021 admin 42 Views loultimo, noticias24pty, noticiaspanama Muere la actriz de telenovelas Susana Lanteri | People en Español Skip to content Top Navigation Close this dialog window Descubre People en Español Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window View image Fallece la veterana actriz de telenovelas Susana Lanteri this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. MÁS INFORMACIÓN Comparte esto:CompartirTwitterFacebookWhatsAppImprimirLinkedInRedditTumblrPinterestPocketTelegramSkypeMe gusta esto:Me gusta Cargando... Relacionado