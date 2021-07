Muere a los 46 años el exbatería de Slipknot Joey Jordison

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey

📸 – Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ

— Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021