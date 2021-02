Muere a los 29 años Örs Siklósi, representante de Hungría en Eurovisión 2018

We are truly sad to hear that Örs Siklósi, who represented Hungary at Eurovision 2018 with the band AWS, has passed away.

On behalf of the entire Eurovision community, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Örs’ family, friends and the band members of AWS. 💚 pic.twitter.com/3FTrUFaWAZ

