Monreal: We will always remember that we inaugurated the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The significance of the occasion wasn’t lost on Nacho Monreal as Real Sociedad drew 1-1 away to Napoli in what was the first game at the newly renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli have played at home since the Argentine’s passing, but not since the stadium’s name was changed from the Stadio San Paolo in honour of their former No.10.

“We will always remember that we inaugurated the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona,” Monreal said after the game in a chat with Radio MARCA’s Marcador.

Willian Jose scored in stoppage time to clinch La Real’s place in the knockout rounds, having been on the verge of elimination.

“We’re pretty happy,” Monreal added. “It was a very difficult game. With five minutes to go we were out, so we’re very happy.”

La Real have been a surprise package in LaLiga Santander this season and still sit second in the table, though that hasn’t come as a surprise to the defender.

“I’m very proud,” Monreal said. “I knew when I signed for Real Sociedad [that I would enjoy it].

“Expectations were very high when I arrived. We’re enjoying ourselves a lot and we have 100 percent trust in the coaches ideas. The most important thing is that we’re enjoying ourselves.”