Ministry orders consuls to pay up







Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Panama’s Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores has ordered the country’s foreign consuls to observe their obligations to remit monies raised by their offices overseas and to bring their accounts up to date.

One of those is the consul in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Luis Ramirez, who has ties with Hugo Torrijos, a presidential adviser on maritime issues.

According to official records, Ramirez has a backlog of payments of around a $500,000.When asked about the matter, Carmen Him Luque, director of consular affairs at the Cancillería, or foreign ministry, said only that “all the consulates have been asked to bring their accounts up to date.”

In July of 1990, the Endara administration (1989-1994) issued an executive decree establishing the payment of a “consular honorarium” for “services provided.” Years later, the Pérez Balladares administration (1994-1999) modified the decree, specifiying that the consul has a right to no more than 70 percent of the total monies collected by the consulate.

Running a consular office is a lucrative operation, thanks to a 1925 law allowing for the open registration of ships under the Panamanian flag and giving the consul the authority to function as an auxilary of the Registro Civil, public notary, and municipal judge.

The Autoridad Maritima de Panama does not make current figures available, but gross earnings from the activities in question amounted to 35.4 million in 2005, of which 1.8 million was paid in consular honorarium.





