Mezclar AstraZeneca con Pfizer podría hasta triplicar algunos efectos adversos

Preliminary safety correspondence from the Com-COV study that’s looking at mixing vaccine doses. (ie AZ & Pfizer) It looks safe, although the flu-like side effects are stronger.

“Heterologous prime-boost COVID-19 vaccination: initial reactogenicity data” https://t.co/rEwu0PxIqr pic.twitter.com/xrnpFCLFL7

— Kyle (@DrKyle) May 13, 2021