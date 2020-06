Meghan Markle y Harry salen oficialmente de su casa, para apoyar una buena causa

Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ �� Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

