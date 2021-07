Mark Hoppus, el cantante de Blink-182, se enfrenta esta semana a una prueba para determinar si sobrevivirá al cáncer

I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like “well this is weird…” pic.twitter.com/U8SEWIc4wg

— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 10, 2021