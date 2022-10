Liverpool’s Luis #Diaz off with left knee injury.

Not the best camera angle but did appear to be holding medial (inner) knee. Physio doing valgus testing for MCL injury

Hopefully mild but does need assessment

Waiting on post match details #EPL #LIVARS #LFC pic.twitter.com/g762CIGO8N

— InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) October 9, 2022