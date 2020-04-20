lunes, abril 20, 2020
LO ÚLTIMO:

Noticias24PTY.com

NOTICIAS DE PANAMÁ Y EL MUNDO

INTERNACIONALES 

llevan fotos suyas sonriendo para que los pacientes de coronavirus vean sus caras

admin 4 Views , ,

Los médicos que están en primera fila en la lucha contra el coronavirus son las personas que más expuestas están al contagio. Por eso, es importante que vayan bien pertrechados con sus Equipos de Protección Individual (EPI), que tiene varios inconvenientes, como por ejemplo, que no se ve el rostro del sanitario.

Por eso, un médico del Scripps Mercy Hospital de San Diego (Estados Unidos), Robertino Rodriguez, tuvo una idea que sanitarios de todo el mundo le están copiando: lucir una foto suya, sonriente, en su EPI para que los pacientes puedan saber cómo es su rostro.

“Una sonrisa tranquilizadora supone una gran diferencia para un paciente asustado”, escribió Rodriguez en Instagram, así que decidió imprimir una foto suya con una gran sonrisa e incluirla en su uniforme “para que mis pacientes puedan ver una sonrisa reconfortante”.

La publicación de este médico tuvo mucho éxito en Instagram, y médicos de todo el mundo compartieron sus fotos copiándole la idea. Rodriguez las compartió en su cuenta.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

You May Also Like

Demanda de petróleo caerá al nivel de hace una década

admin Comentarios desactivados en Demanda de petróleo caerá al nivel de hace una década

Juegos Olímpicos en el 2021, nueva oportunidad para dopados

admin Comentarios desactivados en Juegos Olímpicos en el 2021, nueva oportunidad para dopados

Activan línea verde para mantener la producción

admin Comentarios desactivados en Activan línea verde para mantener la producción
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: