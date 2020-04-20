llevan fotos suyas sonriendo para que los pacientes de coronavirus vean sus caras
Los médicos que están en primera fila en la lucha contra el coronavirus son las personas que más expuestas están al contagio. Por eso, es importante que vayan bien pertrechados con sus Equipos de Protección Individual (EPI), que tiene varios inconvenientes, como por ejemplo, que no se ve el rostro del sanitario.
Por eso, un médico del Scripps Mercy Hospital de San Diego (Estados Unidos), Robertino Rodriguez, tuvo una idea que sanitarios de todo el mundo le están copiando: lucir una foto suya, sonriente, en su EPI para que los pacientes puedan saber cómo es su rostro.
“Una sonrisa tranquilizadora supone una gran diferencia para un paciente asustado”, escribió Rodriguez en Instagram, así que decidió imprimir una foto suya con una gran sonrisa e incluirla en su uniforme “para que mis pacientes puedan ver una sonrisa reconfortante”.
La publicación de este médico tuvo mucho éxito en Instagram, y médicos de todo el mundo compartieron sus fotos copiándole la idea. Rodriguez las compartió en su cuenta.
Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
I was sent this photo by @derekdevault they saw my photo online and wanted to share their smiles with their patients too. Amazing healthcare heroes. We chose this profession because of our compassionate hearts #laminatedbadge #healthcareheroes #covid_19 #heroes #medicalfield #beexcellenttoeachother #smile #stayhomesavelives #frontliners #itsamovement #heroesofhealth
@pegsfordays sharing her smile to her patients. She didn’t have a printer so she got creative and used a polaroid photo. Wonderful and amazing! Bringing some brightness in these dark times #itsamovement #smiles #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #someheroesdontwearcapes #medicalheroes #covid_19 #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #frontline #frontlineworkers #frontlinehero #polaroid @polaroid
@ej.manu a Pediatric Physician from São Paulo, Brazil 🇧🇷 sent me this picture of her creative badge for the children at her hospital. Bravo for the creativity. Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes #itsamovement #worldwide #covid_19 #healthcareheroes #someherosdontwearcapes #herosofhealthcare #brazil #sharingsmiles #laminatedbadge #arielthelittlemermaid #disney #disneyland #disneyfilms #doctor #physician @disney @disneyplus @disneystudios @disneyanimation
