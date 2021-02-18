Levante 1-1 Atletico Madrid: The ghost that Atletico Madrid crashed into: Someone crossed me, I don’t know what it was

Levante fans called it the ‘White Lady’ and there is a genuine belief that a ghost defends the southern goal at the Ciutat de Valencia.

This is the goal where Angel Correa made one of the most notorious blunders in LaLiga Santander on Wednesday.

The Atletico Madrid forward was only three metres away from the goal, had the goalkeeper beaten and somehow fired the ball over the crossbar.

It was Duda back in 2005 who also made a similar mistake at the same end, and he was adamant that some form of force had crossed his path.

“Someone crossed me, I don’t know what it was, but it’s what I saw at that moment,” Duda explained.

Duda fall una clara ocasin contra el Levante porque, segn sus propias palabras, “vio un fantasma” #CuartoMileniopic.twitter.com/GMedd5vZ4S ? Iker Jimnez (@navedelmisterio) June 19, 2016

Shortly after that, Levante explained that back in 2003 four supporters died in a car accident whilst travelling to watch their team, and their ashes were scattered around the goal of the southern end.