LeBron James se convierte en el tercer máximo anotador en la historia de la NBA superando a Kobe Bryant

All the King’s Buckets. 2003-2020

As LeBron gets set to surpass Kobe for 3rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, take a minute to appreciate his incredible career.

Here are his 12,254 career made field goals pic.twitter.com/Tha0fCK5M5

— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 25, 2020