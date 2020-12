LeBron James estalla por el vídeo de un entrenador pegando a un niño de 9 años: “Si estoy yo ahí…”

ANYONE KNOW THIS EVENT OR THIS HACK “COACH”?

Sick!

I wanna be sure he never sees https://t.co/wFgY18txPX field or O-DFAM!

Pure Cowardice! Dude shouldnt see another Youth Event/School!

If that was my kid this Idiot wouldnt see💡again!

Doesn’t matter if kid’s his!

💔for lil guy! pic.twitter.com/obFwFRWbRU

— Offense🏈Defense (@ODFBall) December 9, 2020