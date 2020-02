Las impactantes imágenes de la plaga de langostas que apenas deja ver el cielo en África y Oriente Próximo

Desert locust invasion in the village @mbeere south #Embu county.

Massive destruction and this shows how uncertain the #agric sector is, very few farmers know about crop insurance, there is need to sensitize them on this, how prepared is our #govt to respond to disasters🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/JKUq7lwO79

— Esther kiura (@MuthoniKiura) January 31, 2020