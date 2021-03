Las fotos que se autodestruyen, a punto de llegar a WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn’t implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.

Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj

