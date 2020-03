Las aguas de Venecia cristalinas, un delfín en Cagliari y patos en las fuentes de Roma

Boars in the middle of my hometown, dolphins in the port of Cagliari, ducks in the fountains in Rome, Venice canals have now clean water full of fishes. Air pollution dropped. Nature is reclaiming its spaces during quarantine in Italy. #COVID19#COVIDー19pic.twitter.com/dr6QILfF9V

— Francesco Delrio (@Cosodelirante) March 15, 2020