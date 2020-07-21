LaLiga Santander: Maldini’s LaLiga Santander team of the season includes five Real Madrid players

Only one from Barcelona

Julio Maldonado, known as ‘Maldini’ has put together his LaLiga Santander team of the season, which has good representation from the champions, Real Madrid.

Five Los Blancos feature, along with four from Sevilla, one from Villarreal and one from Barcelona.

The XI is as follows: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid); Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla); Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal); Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).