La UE reserva 100 millones de dosis adicionales de la vacuna Pfizer

Important #COVID19 vaccine news ➡️ @EU_Commission has activated contractual option for 100 million more BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses.

A total of 600 million doses will be delivered to 🇪🇺 in 2021. We continue working tirelessly to ensure that vaccines swiftly reach our citizens.

