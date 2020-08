La tormenta Laura se convierte en huracán en el Golfo de México

The NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that #Laura has become a hurricane. It is expected to make landfall as at least a category 3. Make sure you are prepared, have a game-plan in place, have the supplies you need and that you monitor your local news to stay informed. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/6od8a3Q8do

— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 25, 2020