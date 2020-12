La Policía de Florida asalta la vivienda de una funcionaria de salud despedida que acusa al Estado de enviar “a la gestapo”

1/

There will be no update today.

At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.

They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.

They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU

— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020