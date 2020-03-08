La peluquera por la que muchos pagan hasta 300 euros

View this post on Instagram

70’s inspired, feminine, Victorian mullet. I guess I’ll join the party and share some of my favorites from this year in the next few days or so… So much to be grateful and excited for right now. Today started out hard and ended up incredible. Thank you all for your love and support xo, Jayne 🌙 . . #shaghaircut #jaynematthews #lahair #btconeshot2020_overallhaircut #btconeshot2020_naturaltexture #btconeshot2020_cuttransformation