La peluquera por la que muchos pagan hasta 300 euros
Es la peluquera de moda. Afincada en la bahía de San Francisco, Jayne Matthews tiene clientas de todo el mundo, que no dudan en coger un avión o pagar más de 300 euros para que esta artista les corte el pelo.
Tal y como recoge una entrevista en El País, Jayne Matthews se caracteriza por sus cortes con capas gruesas y un flequillo que enmarca la cara, inspirado en actrices como Jane Birkin, Lou Doillon o Brigitte Bardot.
“Mi filosofía es: córtate el pelo dos veces al año y deja que crezca”, dice.
Uno de sus secretos es que no usa tijeras, sino una cuchilla: “Mi cuchilla recta puede tallar el cabello de una manera muy intencional, de tal forma que el pelo tome forma y caiga bonito sin parecer abultado. Puedo dar forma y cortar de una manera muy fluida, en la dirección natural en la que crece el pelo”, asegura.
Matthews acumula ya casi 100.000 seguidores en Instagram, donde comparte sus creaciones.
70’s inspired, feminine, Victorian mullet. I guess I’ll join the party and share some of my favorites from this year in the next few days or so… So much to be grateful and excited for right now. Today started out hard and ended up incredible. Thank you all for your love and support xo, Jayne 🌙 . . #shaghaircut #jaynematthews #lahair #btconeshot2020_overallhaircut #btconeshot2020_naturaltexture #btconeshot2020_cuttransformation
Curls! Razor cut, cleansed with #newwash ( never shampoo), styled with @cultandking jelly for volume and lift, diffused, and brushed out. Styling took 5 minutes. Such a pleasure to cut curls and meet such a lovely human. ❤️ . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #curlyhair #naturaltexture #organichair #jaynematthews #btconeshot2020_naturaltexture #btconeshot2020_cuttransformation #btconeshot2020_overallhaircut
Purple rain ☔️ Curly shag from the class I taught in New Orleans in January. I was literally dying as I took her photo. Curls are just so special. . . . #curlybangs #effortlesshair #shaghaircut #curlyhair #jaynematthews #lahairstylist #lahair #edosalon #btconeshot2020_naturaltexture
Beautiful Viktoriya @chipmunkrhapsody ✨✨ Before and after for my first online class. Razor cut shag- long straight hair inspired by a modern #brigittebardot …. Of By keeping the sectioning and technique simple and making smart choices about what would work best with your clients natural texture and face shape.. it’s effortless. All online education coming soon! Can’t wait to see the edited project. What online cuts and styling would you like me to film? Xo . . . #shaghaircut #edosalon #lahair #bardotbangs #razorcut #jaynematthews #btconeshot2020_cuttransformation #btconeshot2020_solotransformation
Makeover on @call.me.tangerine while teaching stylists how to razor cut a long shag in Chicago ❤️ I was so excited to cut this haves hair because she is getting married in a few months. As the fringe grows it will turn into perfect “swept off her face” curtain bangs. More romantic and loose.. so it will be perfect for her wedding. I also LOVED teaching this class. Chicago, you are the coolest town. Makeup by @kellybush_goldustwoman and thank you again for hosting @sparrowlogansquare . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #jaynematthews #btconeshot2020cuttransformation
Shag ✨ Met this absolute sweetheart the other day. New changes in life and she was ready for a big change. We kelt all her length. I like the way the color changed and shifted as we changed the shape. Styled with just my hands and a diffuser. It’s easy, wake and go hair styled using only #undressed by @hairstorystudio and #balm on the ends. . . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #lahair #oaklandhair #shag #razorcut #jaynematthews
Makeover shag from a big class I taught to a bunch of talented stylists at my San Francisco location of @edosalonandgallery ❤️ Razor cut by me. Styled using just my hands and some easy, organic salt spray at the roots for lift and separation. . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #razorcut #shag #jaynematthews #lahair #lahairstylist #sfhair
This delightful Australian hairstylist of 20 years @cushla.hairdresser .. hired me to spend the day with her and totally reshape her skills in a new way. We learned to take photos, use the razor properly for the texture we were going for, give the perfect bangs to balance the face, hand styling, diffusing, brushing out the curls at the end.. and more photo taking. I also helped her with her business, how much to charge, stylists that work in her space, and gaining confidence to stay in her vision. At the end of course, we decided to give her a makeover. I think you can learn a lot from getting one of these haircuts as well. Anyway it was an absolute pleasure. Thank you so much for flying across the world to see me and I’m so glad you loved our day together! I loved cutting your hair. Xo Ps Sydney… go get your long awaited shags! . . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #oaklandhair #lahairstylist #shag #jaynematthews
