La peluquera por la que muchos pagan hasta 300 euros

Es la peluquera de moda. Afincada en la bahía de San Francisco, Jayne Matthews tiene clientas de todo el mundo, que no dudan en coger un avión o pagar más de 300 euros para que esta artista les corte el pelo.

Tal y como recoge una entrevista en El País, Jayne Matthews se caracteriza por sus cortes con capas gruesas y un flequillo que enmarca la cara, inspirado en actrices como Jane Birkin, Lou Doillon o Brigitte Bardot.

“Mi filosofía es: córtate el pelo dos veces al año y deja que crezca”, dice.

Uno de sus secretos es que no usa tijeras, sino una cuchilla: “Mi cuchilla recta puede tallar el cabello de una manera muy intencional, de tal forma que el pelo tome forma y caiga bonito sin parecer abultado. Puedo dar forma y cortar de una manera muy fluida, en la dirección natural en la que crece el pelo”, asegura.

Matthews acumula ya casi 100.000 seguidores en Instagram, donde comparte sus creaciones.

This delightful Australian hairstylist of 20 years @cushla.hairdresser .. hired me to spend the day with her and totally reshape her skills in a new way. We learned to take photos, use the razor properly for the texture we were going for, give the perfect bangs to balance the face, hand styling, diffusing, brushing out the curls at the end.. and more photo taking. I also helped her with her business, how much to charge, stylists that work in her space, and gaining confidence to stay in her vision. At the end of course, we decided to give her a makeover. I think you can learn a lot from getting one of these haircuts as well. Anyway it was an absolute pleasure. Thank you so much for flying across the world to see me and I’m so glad you loved our day together! I loved cutting your hair. Xo Ps Sydney… go get your long awaited shags! . . . #edosalon #shaghaircut #oaklandhair #lahairstylist #shag #jaynematthews

