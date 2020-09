La ola de incendios mete el cambio climático en la campaña de Estados Unidos | Internacional

Chief Bud Backer told me he has never seen a fire explode like this one in his 33 years of service. Climate change is making these fires more frequent, more expensive and far more dangerous.

We’re beginning to see the costs of climate inaction. And they are far too high. pic.twitter.com/g1lsV2Im9d

— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 10, 2020