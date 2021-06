La ola de calor sin precedentes con máximas de 50 grados que azota EE UU tiene en alerta a 50 millones de personas

Beat the Heat!

🥤 Drink from colorful reusable water bottles to help remind you to drink water.

🍋 Add fruit or vegetables to the water to make it more appealing.

🚗 Check the back seat.

🏃‍♀️🚫 Limit outdoor activity. Even morning temps are HOT. #VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/2A6nX58HiQ

— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 16, 2021