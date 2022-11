la nueva práctica de los jóvenes iraníes como parte de las protestas contra el régimen

3)

This is another on today in Tehran.

Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest and a daily routine for Iranian teenagers after regime killed #MahsaAmini & many innocent teenagers for the crime of peacefully protesting. pic.twitter.com/v5hrMj2zTK

