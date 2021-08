La melena de la bahameña Pedrya Seymour la lía en las semifinales de 110 vallas de los Juegos Olímpicos

TEAM BAHAMAS UPDATE 🇧🇸

It was a rocky start for Pedrya Seymour and her heat of the Women’s 100M Hurdles semifinal, after three false starts.

Seymour remained focused despite it all, finishing with a time of 13.09. pic.twitter.com/oU7w52ZSvr

