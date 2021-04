La increíble pero cierta historia de Simon Charles Dorante-Day, el hombre que afirma ser hijo de Carlos y Camilla

Is this the end of the #monarchy..? Engineer who says he’s Charles & Camilla’s ‘love child’ is ‘taking case to court’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day from Queensland, Aus, has made the claims before but now says he has started legal proceedings in the Australian High Court to prove it pic.twitter.com/Y3Ebq0onCj

— Kelly 💕🇪🇺 Animal Activist 🇪🇺 EU 3.5% (@ActivistKelly) January 28, 2020