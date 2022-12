La hermana de Meghan Markle acusa a la duquesa de manipular la verdad

When Meghan’s half sister first started selling stories to the press, she was blond haired Samantha Grant.

Then she became a dark brunette named Samantha Markle.

This is one shady lady. pic.twitter.com/lyvh2TM8cJ

— Lili Balfour 🐕🏘📈 👩‍🍳🇺🇸 (@lilibalfour) December 11, 2022