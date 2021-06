la ‘fiebre del diamante’ moviliza a miles de personas tras el descubrimiento de un pastor

KZN PREMIER CALLS FOR ORDER AMID REPORTS OF A “DIAMOND RUSH” IN KWAHLATHI NEAR LADYSMITH

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has noted with concern, the reports of illegal mining activity taking place at KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith

Video : supplied #DiamondRush pic.twitter.com/zy1oyIhPQz

— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 13, 2021