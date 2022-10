“La FIA haciendo de las suyas”, “Estoy confundido”, “Qué broma”… las reacciones de otros pilotos a la sanción de Fernando Alonso

I’m confused…. @alo_oficial drove around flat out for 2 hours risking his life and has been given a 30 second penalty because his wing mirror was lose?

I understand that’s obviously not ideal but does seem very harsh especially when we saw several front wing endplates loose 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/CYpBhVIvcf

— Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) October 24, 2022