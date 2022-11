La cadena de supermercados Walmart, un símbolo de EE UU ¿y un imán para los tiroteos?

“Clear the room.”

This is how gun manufacturers market their assault weapons, then feign ignorance when they’re used to carry out mass shootings.

We need these weapons of war off our streets. @SenSchumer, you must pass the Assault Weapons Ban that already passed in the House. pic.twitter.com/95iJIs0yoR

— Guns Down America (@GunsDownAmerica) November 20, 2022