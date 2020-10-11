Kim Kardashian dona un millón de dólares al conflicto de Armenia con Azerbaiyán
Uno de los puntos calientes del planeta ahora mismo es Nagorno-Karabaj, una zona fronteriza entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán, que ambos países se disputan y que en las últimas semanas ha vivido enfrentamientos armados. Ahora, la facción armenia puede contar con una ayuda inestimable: la de la celebrity Kim Kardashian.
La popular influencer ha anunciado la donación de un millón de dólares a la causa armenia. La diva ha compartido un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram en el que anuncia su donativo y anima a otros a unirse a su causa.
I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance. My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together. The @armeniafund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care. I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever. Thank you so much. 🇦🇲 ❤️💙🧡
Ya lo han hecho sus hermanas Khloe y Kourtney, que han compartido vídeos similares en sus cuentas de Instagram.
El motivo por el que unas celebrities estadounidenses se implican tanto en un conflicto en Eurasia es sencillo: la familia Kardashian es de origen armenio (los tatarabuelos de las hermanas emigraron a Estados Unidos desde esa zona del mundo) y tanto Kim como sus hermanas han mostrado siempre con orgullo su origen étnico.
