Kendall Jenner, blanco de las críticas sobre apropiación cultural por su nuevo negocio de tequila

Kendall Jenner starting a tequila company does not sit right w me at all… she’s an unseasoned white privileged rich girl from Calabasas what the hell does she know about tequila?! couldn’t you have started wine company instead? pic.twitter.com/MmIwIfXsjr

— 𝕵𝖔𝖗𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@jjordanxS) February 17, 2021