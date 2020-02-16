Kate Middleton revela cuál es su foto favorita de su hija Charlotte
Kate Middleton, duquesa de Cambridge, fue entrevistada esta semana en un podcast llamado Happy Mum, Happy Baby, en el que la esposa del príncipe William confesó diferentes aspectos de su vida como madre. Una de las cosas que contó fue cuál es su foto favorita de su hija Charlotte.
La imagen, que luego compartió en Instagram, fue tomada en Anmer Hall, la finca que su familia tiene en Norfolk. En ella se ve a la pequeña Charlotte, agachada, oliendo una pequeña campanilla azul.
La imagen la captó la propia duquesa (es muy aficionada a la fotografía), y asegura que capta “el bienestar físico y mental” de los niños cuando están en un entorno natural.
“De niños pasábamos mucho tiempo fuera y es algo que me apasiona”, dijo Middleton. Sobre la foto de Charlotte oliendo la flor dice que “son momentos como ese los que significan mucho para mí como madre”.
