Kate Middleton revela cuál es su foto favorita de su hija Charlotte

View this post on Instagram

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent. • I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time”. • Swipe 👉 to listen to The Duchess of Cambridge speaking about her experiences as a parent on the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast with @MrsGiFletcher. On the special podcast, The Duchess spoke about the importance of the early years, and about her landmark ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood — visit the link in our bio to answer The Duchess’s #5BigQuestions. Photo © The Duchess of Cambridge