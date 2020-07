Kanye West tiene un brote y carga contra Kim Kardashian y su suegra por querer ingresarle en una clínica psiquiátrica

Here is all of Kanye West’s tweets including the deleted ones from tonight. The ones that were replying with some shit that they found funny are fucking disgusting. He clearly doesn’t have someone effective to talk to. Everybody please Pray for Ye pic.twitter.com/hlIbZ5AZNP

— ALFREDO 🍝 احمد 🇵🇸 (@YeezyBound) July 21, 2020